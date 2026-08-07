IIT Madras Faculty Honoured With ANRF J C Bose Grant For Research Excellence

Six distinguished faculty members from IIT Madras have been honoured with the prestigious ANRF J C Bose Grant, underscoring their exceptional contributions to frontier research across diverse fields of engineering and science in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six IIT Madras faculty members have been awarded the prestigious ANRF J C Bose Grant for outstanding research.

The highly competitive grant provides Rs 25 lakh annually for five years to support frontier research.

Awardees represent diverse fields including mechanical engineering, chemistry, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, and biomedical engineering.

Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, known for clean water technologies, is receiving his third five-year term for the award.

The recognition highlights IIT Madras's commitment to high-quality research and development in critical emerging technologies.

Six faculty members from the IIT Madras have been offered the prestigious ANRF J C Bose Grant, officials said on Friday. The national recognition honours outstanding research excellence across various domains in engineering and science. The highly competitive grant provides Rs 25 lakh annually for five years to support frontier research, including expenses related to human resources, equipment and institutional overhead support.

Recognising Top Research Talent

The selected faculty members include Prof Sujatha Srinivasan from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof Thalappil Pradeep and Prof Sundargopal Ghosh from the Department of Chemistry, and Prof Deepa Venkitesh from the Department of Electrical Engineering. Prof Jitendra S Sangwai from the Department of Chemical Engineering and Prof Ramakrishnan Swaminathan from the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering have also been selected for the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) J C Bose Grant.

Congratulating the awardees, IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti said, "This demonstrates the high quality of research and development in critical and emerging technologies happening at IIT Madras." The individual-specific grant is open to scientists and engineers aged between 45 and 65 years working in recognised academic and research institutions across the country.

Diverse Fields of Innovation

Among the recipients, Prof Pradeep, who is internationally recognised for pioneering research in clean water technologies, is receiving his third five-year term for the award. Prof Srinivasan has made significant contributions to rehabilitation technologies, with her team developing affordable assistive devices such as the NeoFly-NeoBolt system. Prof Venkitesh serves as the Project Lead for the Advanced Optical Communication Testbed, a major academia-industry consortium initiative. Prof Sangwai's research focuses on carbon capture, utilsation and sequestration (CCUS) and gas hydrates. Prof Swaminathan undertakes impactful research in medical device design to analyse brain and muscle functions, while Prof Ghosh conducts pioneering research in transition metal boron chemistry.