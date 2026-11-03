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How Cyber Crooks Used 'Digital Arrest' To Swindle Rs 28.51 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 15:53 IST 3 Minutes Read

Latur cyber police have successfully apprehended six individuals involved in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, where a retired BSNL employee was swindled out of Rs 28.51 lakh through elaborate threats and impersonations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Latur cyber police arrested six individuals from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Gurugram for a 'digital arrest' scam.
  • A 66-year-old retired BSNL employee was defrauded of Rs 28.51 lakh by fraudsters posing as police, ATS, and ED officials.
  • The accused threatened the victim with imprisonment over a false Rs 122-crore money laundering case and used a forged ED letter.
  • The victim was coerced into transferring Rs 28,51,999 to various bank accounts for "verification."
  • The arrested individuals were produced before a court in Latur on November 1 and remanded to police custody until November 6.

The Latur cyber police have arrested six people from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating a 66-year-old retired BSNL employee of Rs 28.51 lakh by placing him under 'digital arrest' and posing as police, ATS and ED officials.

How The Digital Arrest Scam Unfolded

A police official on Tuesday said the accused allegedly threatened the victim with imprisonment, claiming that he was involved in a Rs 122-crore money laundering case and had links with terrorists. They also warned him of public humiliation and kept him under psychological pressure.

 

The fraudsters allegedly told the victim that, as per Reserve Bank instructions, he had to transfer money from his bank accounts for verification. They also used a forged ED letter to make their claims appear genuine, the police official said.

Falling prey to the threats and false assurances, the victim transferred a total of Rs 28,51,999 to various bank accounts, he added.

Arrests Made In Multi-State Operation

Following a complaint, the cyber police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the police official said, adding that a technical investigation and analysis of financial transactions led to the arrest of six men.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Amit Shivnarayan Dubey (40), Anurag Ganeshdatta Mishra (27), and Shivam Madhavsingh Thakur (24) from Madhya Pradesh; Ankit Mansingh Yadav (32) and Kunalsingh Narendrasingh Rawat (30), both from Delhi; and Shivkumar Narendrasingh (30) from Gurugram. All of them were in the custody of Bhopal Police in connection with a case.

The accused were produced before a court in Latur on November 1, which remanded them to police custody until November 6, the police official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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digital arrest scamcyber fraud indialatur police arrestsbsnl employee cheatedmoney laundering threat

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