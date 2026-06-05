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Six Arrested In Mumbai For Attack On Airport Union Leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 21:04 IST

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Mumbai police have arrested six suspects following an alleged attack on Sarwar Mohammad, working president of the Shiv Sena-affiliated All India Airports Aviation Employees Union, near the airport in Vile Parle, prompting a full investigation into the motive.

Key Points

  • Mumbai police arrested six individuals for allegedly attacking an airport workers' union leader.
  • Sarwar Mohammad, working president of the Shiv Sena-affiliated All India Airports Aviation Employees Union, was the target.
  • His car was attacked by a group near the Mumbai airport in Vile Parle on Thursday evening.
  • A police probe is currently underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.
  • The All India Airports Aviation Employees Union has condemned the attack and urged for a thorough investigation.

Six persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking an airport workers' union leader in Vile Parle area of Mumbai, a police official said.

The car of Sarwar Mohammad, working president of Shiv Sena-affiliated All India Airports Aviation Employees Union, was attacked by a group near the airport at around 6pm on Thursday, the Vile Parle police station official said.

 

Six persons have been arrested and further probe is underway to find out the motive behind the incident, he added.

In a statement, the All India Airports Aviation Employees Union condemned the attack and urged police to conduct a thorough probe.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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