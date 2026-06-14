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Home  » News » Hoshiarpur Police Arrest Six Granthis In Suicide Abetment Case

Hoshiarpur Police Arrest Six Granthis In Suicide Abetment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 13:07 IST

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Six Sikh priests have been arrested in Hoshiarpur for allegedly abetting the suicide of a fellow granthi, Jaspal Singh, following threats and mental harassment over religious programme shares, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • Six Sikh priests (granthis) have been arrested in Hoshiarpur for allegedly abetting the suicide of a fellow granthi.
  • The deceased, Jaspal Singh (28), was reportedly harassed and threatened by the accused over demands for a share in religious ceremonies.
  • Accused granthis allegedly questioned Jaspal's religious duties and accused him of sacrilege, leading to mental distress.
  • Jaspal Singh consumed a poisonous substance on June 12 and died, following the alleged harassment.
  • Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, including abetment of suicide, and further investigation is underway.

Police have arrested six 'granthis' (Sikh priests) for allegedly abetting the suicide of a peer with threats and mental harassment, officials said on Sunday.

A case has also been registered against three to four unidentified persons under relevant sections of the BNS, including the provisions related to abetment of suicide, police said.

 

Details Of The Accused And Deceased

The arrested accused have been identified as Satinder Singh from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh and presently at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, Paddi Soora Singh; Rajwant Singh from Ludhiana and presently at Bora village in Garhshankar; Pargat Singh from Ludhiana and presently at Boothgarh in Hoshiarpur; Gurjant Singh, Tasveer Singh and Mehar Singh, all from Ludhiana and presently at Gurdwara Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur, they said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Jaspal Singh (28), was a granthi and had been performing religious services at a gurdwara here.

His father, who is also a granthi, shifted to Paddi Soora Singh from Uttar Pradesh around six months ago on Satinder Singh's request. He started performing duties at Gurdwara Kutia Sahib.

Police said Jaspal was offering religious services at Gurdwara Sangra near Kitna village and was staying there with his wife Lovepreet Kaur.

Allegations Of Harassment And Threats

As per the complaint, on June 9 morning, Satinder Singh, along with the other accused granthis and some unidentified persons, allegedly visited Jaspal and demanded a share in religious programmes, including 'Akhand Path' and 'Sehaj Path', conducted in the area.

When Jaspal allegedly refused, the accused threatened and harassed him, police said.

They also allegedly accused him of committing sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and questioned his ability to perform religious duties.

The accused threatened him with serious consequences, according to police.

Jaspal, distressed over the alleged harassment, consumed a poisonous substance on the evening of June 12 and died, police said.

On the statement of the father of the deceased, the Mahilpur police have registered a case and arrested the six accused. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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