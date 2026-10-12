Forest Officials Rescue Six-Foot Crocodile From Odisha Village Pond

Forest department officials in Odisha successfully rescued a six-foot-long saltwater crocodile from a village pond on Monday, alleviating panic among residents and safely returning the reptile to Bhitarkanika National Park.

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Key Points Forest officials rescued a six-foot-long female saltwater crocodile from a village pond in Kendrapara, Odisha, on Monday.

Villagers at Pentha were gripped by panic after spotting the reptile in a pond they regularly used.

Six forest personnel worked for nearly two hours to safely net the crocodile.

The rescued crocodile was released into the Bausagada river inside Bhitarkanika National Park without injury.

Officials suggested the crocodile might have entered the pond during high tide and advised caution for residents using waterbodies.

Forest department officials rescued a six-foot-long female saltwater crocodile from a pond in a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday and later released the reptile into the Bausagada river inside Bhitarkanika National Park, officials said.

Crocodile Rescue Operation

The crocodile was spotted by villagers at Pentha under the Rajnagar forest range, following which forest officials were alerted.

The villagers were gripped by panic after learning that the reptile had entered a pond they used regularly, officials said.

"At least six forest personnel struggled for nearly two hours to net the reptile before releasing it into the Bausagada river inside Bhitarkanika National Park. The crocodile was neither injured during the operation nor did it attack anyone," Rajnagar Forest Range Officer Santanu Dalei said.

He said the crocodile might have crossed the nearby riverbank and entered the pond during high tide.

Crocodiles often stray into village ponds, creeks and canals from nearby rivers, he said, advising residents to exercise caution while using waterbodies.