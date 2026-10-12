Home  » News » Forest Officials Rescue Six-Foot Crocodile From Odisha Village Pond

Forest Officials Rescue Six-Foot Crocodile From Odisha Village Pond

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 12, 2026 18:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Forest department officials in Odisha successfully rescued a six-foot-long saltwater crocodile from a village pond on Monday, alleviating panic among residents and safely returning the reptile to Bhitarkanika National Park.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Forest officials rescued a six-foot-long female saltwater crocodile from a village pond in Kendrapara, Odisha, on Monday.
  • Villagers at Pentha were gripped by panic after spotting the reptile in a pond they regularly used.
  • Six forest personnel worked for nearly two hours to safely net the crocodile.
  • The rescued crocodile was released into the Bausagada river inside Bhitarkanika National Park without injury.
  • Officials suggested the crocodile might have entered the pond during high tide and advised caution for residents using waterbodies.

Forest department officials rescued a six-foot-long female saltwater crocodile from a pond in a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday and later released the reptile into the Bausagada river inside Bhitarkanika National Park, officials said.

Crocodile Rescue Operation

The crocodile was spotted by villagers at Pentha under the Rajnagar forest range, following which forest officials were alerted.

 

The villagers were gripped by panic after learning that the reptile had entered a pond they used regularly, officials said.

"At least six forest personnel struggled for nearly two hours to net the reptile before releasing it into the Bausagada river inside Bhitarkanika National Park. The crocodile was neither injured during the operation nor did it attack anyone," Rajnagar Forest Range Officer Santanu Dalei said.

He said the crocodile might have crossed the nearby riverbank and entered the pond during high tide.

Crocodiles often stray into village ponds, creeks and canals from nearby rivers, he said, advising residents to exercise caution while using waterbodies.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

saltwater crocodilekendrapara odishabhitarkanika national parkwildlife rescueforest department

More From Rediff

'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'

'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'
'This Is Worse Than The Emergency'

'This Is Worse Than The Emergency'
'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'

'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'

Related Stories

Saving the crocodiles

Saving the crocodiles

Web Stories

Vivo V80 Launched In India

Vivo V80 Launched In India
India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States

India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States
7 Zero Belly Smoothies For Mornings

7 Zero Belly Smoothies For Mornings