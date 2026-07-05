Six fishermen missing off Andhra coast after boat caprizes, one rescued

A major search operation is underway off the Visakhapatnam coast for six missing fishermen after their boat reportedly capsized in adverse weather conditions, prompting intervention from Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

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Key Points Six fishermen are missing off the Visakhapatnam coast after their boat is suspected to have capsized in rough weather.

One fisherman from the seven-member crew was successfully rescued by a passing cruise ship.

Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, and Navy helicopters are conducting extensive search and rescue operations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation and ordered intensified search efforts.

The fishermen had ventured out on July 1 and were expected back on July 4, but contact was lost.

Six fishermen went missing after a fishing boat carrying seven of them is suspected to have capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast amid rough weather, with one fisherman rescued by a passing cruise ship, a fishing association leader said on Sunday.

Search operations are underway by the Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police to trace the missing fishermen after family members reported that they had lost contact with the crew.

Rescue Efforts Underway

"One fisherman has been rescued by a cruise ship, while search operations are underway for the remaining six," Vizag Fishing Boats Association president Lakshman Rao told PTI.

According to Rao, around 400 fishing boats had ventured into the sea, with several affected by strong winds and adverse weather conditions as the monsoon approached.

The seven fishermen had left for fishing on July 1 and had informed their family members that they would return by 2 pm on July 4. However, after their mobile phones were found switched off, the families informed the Coast Guard and Marine Police.

Rao said the fishermen were returning after completing their fishing activity when contact with their boat was lost, adding that the boat is suspected to have capsized amid rough weather and strong winds.

Chief Minister Reviews Situation

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to senior officials about the disappearance of the six fishermen from Visakhapatnam and reviewed the ongoing rescue efforts.

Officials briefed the chief minister on the measures taken to trace the missing fishermen. Naidu directed them to intensify the search operation by deploying more Coast Guard vessels and was informed that the rescue operation had been expanded with the deployment of Navy helicopters.

He also instructed the Marine and the Visakhapatnam Police officials to coordinate the search efforts at sea and asked officials to keep him updated regularly on the progress of the operation.