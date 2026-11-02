Tragedy Strikes Pakistan: Six Family Members Shot Dead

A family of six, including three children, was tragically killed in a firing incident inside their home in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, prompting a police investigation into the shocking event.

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Key Points Six members of a family, including two women and three children, were killed in a firing incident on Monday.

The tragic event occurred inside a house in the Sarukhel area of Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The deceased were identified as Noor Rahman, his two wives, two daughters, and a son.

Police have initiated a search operation for suspects and are investigating the motive behind the firing.

Six members of a family, including two women and three children, were killed in a firing incident inside a house in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Sarukhel area of Hangu district, within the jurisdiction of Doaba police station, District Police Officer Salahuddin Kundi said.

The deceased were identified as Noor Rahman, his two wives, two daughters and a son, he said.

Police shifted the bodies to Doaba Hospital for medico-legal formalities, the officer said.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, while a search operation was launched to arrest the suspects.

Kundi said an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the firing, adding that all possible aspects were being examined.