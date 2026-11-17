Forest officials in Maharashtra's Gondia district have detained six individuals and registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, after recovering three dead civet cat kittens and hair during a patrolling operation.

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Key Points Forest officials in Gondia detained six persons on Tuesday.

The detentions followed the recovery of three dead civet cat kittens and tufts of civet cat hair.

The operation began on Monday morning when a forest team intercepted three youths with the dead kittens.

Further questioning led to the detention of three accomplices.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Forest officials have detained six persons after recovering three dead civet cat kittens and tufts of the protected animal's hair during a patrolling operation in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Operation

During routine patrolling near the Kamtha-Navargaon bridge on Monday morning, a forest team intercepted three youths carrying wooden sticks fitted with sharp iron nails and found the dead kittens inside their bag, leading to the crackdown, the official said.

Following questioning, the three youths named their three accomplices, and the forest personnel detained them as well and recovered civet cat hair from their possession, he said.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and a probe is underway, he added.