Maharashtra Credit Society Directors Face Cheating Charges

Six individuals, including directors of Hingoli Urban Nidhi Ltd, have been booked for allegedly defrauding 61 depositors of Rs 1.69 crore by promising high returns and insurance, highlighting the risks in unregulated financial schemes.

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Key Points Six individuals, including three directors of Hingoli Urban Nidhi Ltd, were booked on Sunday for allegedly cheating 61 depositors.

The fraud involved Rs 1.69 crore, with the society promising 12 per cent interest and insurance cover on deposits.

Depositors invested their savings between May 2020 and March 2024, but the company failed to make repayments and shut its office.

An inquiry by the cooperation department confirmed 61 depositors had allegedly lost a total of Rs 1,69,15,493.

The accused include directors Jayesh Khargule, Santosh Dhudkekar, Rohin Khargule, and employees Dinesh Anekar, Monali Ambekar, and Ajinkya Khargule.

Six persons, including three directors, of a credit society in Hingoli in Maharashtra were booked for allegedly cheating 61 depositors of Rs 1.69 crore by promising attractive returns and insurance cover, a police official said on Sunday.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

The six, comprising three directors and three staffers of Hingoli Urban Nidhi Ltd in New Mondha area here, were booked on the complaint of one Vaibhav Fatale, who, along with kin, had invested Rs 14.25 lakh, he said.

"The case was registered at Hingoli city police station. The probe is being carried out by the Economic Offences Wing. As per the complaint, the credit society offered 12 per cent interest on deposits and promised insurance cover for investments of up to Rs 3 lakh. Attracted by these assurances, several people invested their savings between May 2020 and March 2024," he said.

The company failed to make repayments after the deposits matured and eventually shut its office, he said.

"Fatale and other investors subsequently approached the cooperation department, which conducted an inquiry and found that 61 depositors had allegedly lost a total of Rs 1,69,15,493," the official informed.

He identified the accused as Hingoli Urban Nidhi Ltd directors Jayesh Khargule, Santosh Dhudkekar and Rohin Khargule, and employees Dinesh Anekar, Monali Ambekar and Ajinkya Khargule.