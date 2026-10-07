Bihar Police Arrest Six In Connection With Murder And Assault On STF Personnel

Bihar Police have made significant arrests in two separate incidents, apprehending six individuals involved in a murder case and an attack on Special Task Force personnel, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Six individuals were arrested in Bihar across Sitamarhi and Vaishali districts for their alleged involvement in a murder and attacks on Special Task Force (STF) personnel.

In Sitamarhi, three men, including a murder accused, were injured and arrested after an exchange of fire with police while attempting to escape.

Police seized three semi-automatic pistols and 800 live cartridges from the accused arrested in Sitamarhi.

In Vaishali, three persons, one with a Rs 25,000 reward, were arrested for assaulting and injuring four STF members during a raid.

Cases have been registered in both incidents, and further investigations are currently underway by the authorities.

Six people have been arrested in two districts of Bihar for alleged involvement in a murder and attack on Special Task Force personnel, with three of them getting injured during an exchange of fire with police while trying to flee, officials said on Wednesday.

Sitamarhi Encounter Leads To Three Arrests

Three men, including a murder accused, were arrested in Sitamarhi district's Riga area on Tuesday night, following an exchange of fire with police in which all of them were injured, police said in a statement.

"Sunil Kushwaha, Mani Kumar and Indal Kumar were travelling on a motorcycle when police intercepted them near the Rewasi-Bhagwanpur border. They allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee, prompting police to retaliate.

"All three accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were immediately overpowered by the personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police", it said.

They have been placed under arrest and admitted to a government hospital, police said, adding that three semi-automatic pistols and 800 live cartridges were seized from them.

Vaishali Arrests After STF Team Attacked

In Vaishali, three persons, including a man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, were arrested for attacking an STF team during a raid near Bhairavpur Chowk under the jurisdiction of Vidupur police station on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accused allegedly assaulted and injured four STF members -- Narendra Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Laxmi Kumar and Amar Kumar.

Cases have been registered in both incidents, and further investigation was underway, police added.