Six Arrested In Bengaluru Drug Bust

Bengaluru police have arrested six individuals, seizing significant quantities of ganja and MDMA, in a crackdown on drug peddling targeting college students and the public.

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Key Points Six individuals, including two from outside Karnataka, were arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday for drug peddling.

Police seized 9.89 kg of ganja and 16 grams of MDMA during separate operations.

The seized narcotics are valued at Rs 6.52 lakh, with an estimated market value of Rs 13.04 lakh.

The accused admitted to procuring drugs at low prices and selling them at higher rates to college students and the public.

Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace suppliers.

Six people, including two from other states, have been arrested for allegedly selling narcotic substances to the public and college students here, with police seizing 9.89 kg of ganja and 16 grams of MDMA, officials said on Thursday.

Details Of The Operation

The arrests were made in separate operations by the R T Nagar, Electronic City and Banaswadi police on different dates following specific information about the alleged sale of prohibited narcotic substances.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 6.52 lakh, with an estimated market value of Rs 13.04 lakh, police said in a release.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they had procured the drugs at low prices from unidentified suppliers within and outside Karnataka and sold them at higher prices to earn easy money, it said.

Cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the respective police stations.

The six accused were produced before a court on different dates and remanded to judicial custody.

Police are continuing efforts to identify and trace the alleged suppliers, while further investigation into the cases is underway.