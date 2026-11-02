Six Arrested In Assam For Financial Fraud With Suspected Pakistan Links

Assam Police have dismantled a sophisticated financial fraud racket, arresting six individuals suspected of operating mule bank accounts with potential ties to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, following a targeted operation in Guwahati.

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Key Points Six individuals, including a woman, were arrested in Assam for operating an organised financial fraud racket involving mule bank accounts.

The racket is suspected to have links with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, prompting an investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police.

One SBI bank account belonging to an accused received lakhs of rupees between June 22 and August 5, 2026, with immediate withdrawals indicating suspicious activity.

Arrests were made since October 28 in Guwahati, with further individuals apprehended based on interrogations.

Six people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly operating an organised financial fraud racket through mule bank accounts with suspected links to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, police said on Monday.

Acting on intelligence inputs from central agencies, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police launched an operation and nabbed the six accused since October 28 from various locations in Guwahati.

Uncovering The Fraudulent Network

Assam Police said in a statement that the STF registered a case on a complaint lodged by Sonitpur District Police.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an SBI bank account belonging to accused Marjina Begum had received credits amounting to lakhs of rupees within just 47 days, between June 22 and August 5, 2026. The amounts were withdrawn almost immediately after each deposit, indicating a suspicious pattern," it added.

Further probe revealed alleged involvement of Mofijul Haque (22) and Himangshu Das (19), both residents of Guwahati, in suspicious transactions linked to the account with suspected connection to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative, the statement said.

Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

The STF launched an operation on October 28 and arrested three accused, including Begum, and recovered mobile phones and incriminating documents from their possession, it added.

"During interrogation, Mofijul Haque and Himangshu Das disclosed names of several other persons associated with the racket," the statement read.

Acting on the leads, the STF picked up three more persons. Rakib Hussain (34) was arrested on October 29, while Iftar Hussain (25) and Arman Azuz Hoque (20) were nabbed on October 30, it added.