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Jharkhand: Six Held For Woman's Murder Over Rs 500 Debt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 15:41 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Six individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for the alleged murder of a 41-year-old woman, Jinggi Bankira, stemming from a dispute over a mere Rs 500 debt, highlighting the tragic consequences of unresolved financial conflicts.

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Key Points

  • Six individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for the alleged murder of a 41-year-old woman over a Rs 500 dispute.
  • The incident took place around midnight on November 11 in Hadimara village during a post-death ritual for Reena Gope's husband.
  • The victim, Jinggi Bankira, confronted the accused about an unpaid Rs 500 debt owed by Reena Gope's late husband.
  • Bankira was chased, dragged, and fatally assaulted with sticks and fists, with one accused, Krishna Gope, allegedly striking her repeatedly.
  • Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested six suspects on Thursday, recovering blood-stained evidence from the scene.

Six people have been arrested for allegedly beating a 41-year-old woman to death over a dispute involving Rs 500 in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Fatal Dispute

The incident took place around midnight on November 11 in Hadimara village under Sonua police station limits, when the accused were sitting around a fire outside the house of Reena Gope (32), whose husband had recently died, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chakradharpur) Syed Mustafa Hashmi said in a statement.

 

The accused were warming themselves after performing the 'Markhi' (post-death ritual) of Reena's husband, Pandu Gope, when the victim, Jinggi Bankira, arrived and allegedly abused them, the officer said.

Bankira was angry as Reena's late husband owed her Rs 500 and had died without returning the money, the SDPO said.

Bankira ran away and took shelter in an orchard behind her house, but the accused chased her, located her and dragged her by her hair to the road, where they allegedly assaulted her with sticks and fists.

One of the accused, Krishna Gope, allegedly struck her on the head six to seven times with a stick even after she had fallen to the ground. Bankira succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

Police Investigation And Arrests

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's son, Prem Singh Bankira, the following day.

A special police team was formed to investigate the case and arrest the accused, Hashmi said.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation, police arrested Suraj Gope (25), Raghu Gope (19), Gukul Gope alias Langru (26), Reena Gope (32), Madhu Gope alias Koche, all residents of Hadimara village, and Krishna Gope, a resident of the Manoharpur police station area, on Thursday, he said.

Police also recovered blood-stained sticks allegedly used in the crime, soil bearing bloodstains from the spot, a piece of a bangle and a pair of blood-stained jeans belonging to Raghu Gope, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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