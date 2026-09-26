FM Sitharaman Outlines Vision For 10%+ Economic Growth

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserts that India can achieve over 10 per cent economic growth by embracing technology and innovation, crucial for realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday expressed confidence that India could achieve economic growth of more than 10 per cent, stressing the need for greater adoption of technology and innovation across sectors. Speaking at a fireside chat organised by the IIT Madras Alumni Association here, she said higher economic growth would help accelerate India's journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, but stressed that it would require "a lot more effort" from all sides. "It is possible to reach 10 plus growth, and I'm not just saying it to pep you all up. It is possible," Sitharaman said.
Key Points
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman believes India can achieve over 10 per cent economic growth.
- Achieving this growth requires greater adoption of technology and innovation across all sectors.
- Startups are expected to make significant contributions to the economy in the coming years.
- Technology is crucial for improving agricultural productivity, connecting producers to markets, and preventing pilferage in fertiliser distribution.
- Overcoming cynicism and fostering positive thinking are essential for India's economic progress.