SIT Formed To Investigate Ex-Shimla SSP Over Fund Misuse

A Special Investigation Team has been formed in Shimla to probe serious allegations of fund misappropriation and cheating against former SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who denies the charges.

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Key Points A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Saturday to probe two cases against former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

Gandhi is accused of misusing Rs 14.07 lakh of government funds for his official residence, originally earmarked for police building maintenance from January 23, 2023, to February 6, 2026.

Another case alleges Gandhi misappropriated Rs 2.35 lakh, used forged documents, and cheated a police constable posted at Police Lines, Kaithu, during 2024 and 2025.

The SIT is tasked with a thorough and impartial investigation, examining common links, modus operandi, and collecting documentary, financial, and digital evidence.

Gandhi has denied the allegations, stating he is being targeted for exposing past wrongdoings in the police department.

A three-member SIT has been constituted to probe two cases registered against former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi over alleged misappropriation and misuse of government funds, cheating and related offences, police said on Saturday.

The SIT has been constituted by Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh under the supervision of Mehar Panwar, Additional Superintendent of Police (City). The team comprises Vivek Gautam, SHO, Sadar police station; Ankush Thakur, SHO, West police station; and Ambi Lal, Sub-Inspector, Special Cell, Shimla.

SIT's Mandate And Composition

According to the official order, the SIT has been tasked with conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into both FIRs and examining possible common links, accused persons and the modus operandi, wherever established by evidence.

The team will also collect and scrutinise documentary, financial and digital evidence and ascertain the role of each person allegedly involved in the offences. It has further been directed to ensure a timely investigation, maintain coordination among its members and submit regular progress reports to the supervisory officer.

Allegations Against Former SSP Gandhi

Gandhi, who served as SSP Shimla from January 23, 2023, to February 6, 2026, has been accused in one case of allegedly misusing Rs 14.07 lakh of government funds earmarked for the repair and maintenance of police buildings and quarters at Rampur and Shoghi. The funds were allegedly spent on his official residence in Shimla during his tenure.

In another case, Gandhi has been booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.35 lakh in government funds, dishonestly receiving money, preparing and using forged documents and cheating a police constable posted at Police Lines, Kaithu, during 2024 and 2025.

Gandhi has denied the allegations and claimed that he was being targeted for exposing alleged wrongdoings in the police department in the past.