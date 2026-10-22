SIT Formed To Probe Retired IAS Officer Rakesh Agrawal's Murder

Bhopal police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, whose caretaker is the primary suspect and remains at large.

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Key Points Bhopal police have formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, an official said on Thursday.

Agrawal was found dead with his throat slit at his Bhopal residence on September 30.

The accused, Varun Kumar, who was Agrawal's caretaker, is currently absconding, and a Rs 50,000 reward has been announced for his arrest.

The SIT was constituted following directives from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and a request from the state's IAS Officers Association on Wednesday evening.

Police sources indicate the suspect allegedly attempted to set the house on fire after the murder, despite no signs of struggle.

The Bhopal police have constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, an official said on Thursday.

The panel has been set up following directives from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure a fair and timely investigation into the case, he said.

Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in the Ratibad area of Bhopal on September 30. The accused, Varun Kumar, who was Agrawal's caretaker, is absconding, and the police have been searching for him.

SIT Formation And Investigation Details

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has formed the SIT under the chairmanship of Assistant Inspector General Umesh Tiwari, the official said.

On Wednesday evening, a delegation of Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers Association, led by its president and Additional Chief Secretary Manu Srivastava and IAS officer VS Choudhary Kolsani, met CM Yadav. They requested him to ensure an impartial, independent, and timely investigation into Agrawal's murder.

Police have formed teams to search for the accused, Varun Kumar, and also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, Ratibal police station in-charge RB Sharma said.

Accused And Crime Scene Insights

Kumar had been hired as a caretaker for Agarwal, who was unwell, just three days before the crime.

While there were no signs of a struggle at the crime scene, the suspect allegedly tried to set the house on fire after killing Agarwal by disconnecting the gas cylinder pipe and leaving an electric iron switched on nearby, police sources said.

The house did not have CCTV cameras.

Agrawal, who hailed from Punjab and joined the IAS in 1982 in the Madhya Pradesh cadre, served in various capacities, including district collector and as secretary and principal secretary of various departments.

His last posting was Director General of the RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal.