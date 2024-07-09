News
Rediff.com  » News » SIT says satsang organisers responsible for Hathras stampede

SIT says satsang organisers responsible for Hathras stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 09, 2024 11:39 IST
A special investigation team probing the Hathras stampede submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, a senior official said.

 

IMAGE: A view of the Hathras stampede incident site which left 121 people dead during a ‘satsang’ at Phulrai village in UP's Hathras. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

The July 2 stampede at the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba claimed 121 lives.

The SIT comprised Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V.

"The SIT has submitted its report to the government," Director of Information, Shishir said. He, however, did not reveal the contents of the report.

 

Kulshrestha told PTI on July 5 that they have not ruled out the conspiracy angle in the stampede and added that the culpability of the incident was on the organisers of the event.

A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad high court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS Hemant Rao is also probing the Hathras stampede case.

Government agencies, including police, have so far blamed the organisers for the mismanagement at the event, noting that the size of the crowd exceeded to over 2.50 lakh from the permitted 80,000.

The lawyer of the 'godman', however, on July 6 claimed "some poisonous substance" sprayed by "some unidentified men" triggered the stampede.

So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba at Phulrai village.

The godman was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandrarau police station on July 2.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
