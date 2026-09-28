New POCSO Case Filed Against Granite Baron Veeramani

A new case under the stringent POCSO Act has been registered against prominent granite baron R Veeramani in Chennai, intensifying the ongoing investigation into child sexual abuse allegations that have rocked Tamil Nadu.

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Key Points A new case under the POCSO Act has been registered against granite baron R Veeramani based on a fresh complaint from a minor girl's mother.

An all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive probe into the child sexual abuse allegations.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is sending a fact-finding team to Chennai for an on-ground inquiry into the matter.

Veeramani's judicial custody has been extended until October 9, highlighting the ongoing legal proceedings in the high-profile case.

Two senior IPS officers were removed from their posts due to alleged police inaction regarding an earlier complaint in the case.

The SIT probing the child sexual abuse case against granite baron R Veeramani registered one more case under the POCSO Act against him on Monday following a complaint by the mother of a minor girl, police said.

The mother of the victim appeared on Sep 28 before the SIT officials and lodged a complaint, based on which a fresh case has been registered and investigation has been launched, Chennai city police said.

The all-women Special Investigation Team was constituted following a directive of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the sexual abuse case registered against Veeramani and others under the POCSO Act.

SIT Investigation And Public Appeal

Chennai Police, in a press release, appealed to the people to share information, documents, or evidence if any or lodge complaints as the case may be, and share it with the investigators at 9345319676; either through phone calls or via WhatsApp.

The identity and details of informants will be kept strictly confidential, and immediate legal action will be initiated following verification, the police added.

NCPCR Intervention And Judicial Developments

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls aged 12-16 years by Veeramani.

The child rights panel said its fact-finding team will visit Chennai to conduct an on-ground inquiry into the matter.

The SIT works under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A Amalraj.

A POCSO court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Veeramani till October 9. He has been in judicial custody since August 29 and his existing remand period was due to end on Friday.

Veeramani is accused of sexual abuse of minor girls. The top industrialist and three others have been arrested. The case has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, with all political parties, besides the civil society, demanding stringent punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

Following alleged police inaction despite a complaint in November 2024 itself, the government has eased two top IPS officers, including the then city police chief A Arun, out of their posts and placed them on "compulsory wait".