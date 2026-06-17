SIT questions Ram temple trust officials over donation theft allegations

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has interrogated key officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, including general secretary Champat Rai, as part of an ongoing probe into serious allegations of donation money theft and financial mismanagement at the revered Ram temple in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: The Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points The Uttar Pradesh government's SIT questioned Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai and administrator Gopal Rao over alleged donation theft and financial mismanagement.

The SIT examined CCTV footage, trust records, donation boxes, and questioned personnel involved in money counting and record-keeping.

Complaints have been lodged by various leaders demanding an FIR, but no case has been registered by the police so far.

Former SP MLA Tej Narain Pandey called for a Supreme Court-supervised inquiry, arguing a state SIT probe is inappropriate.

The temple trust itself requested an impartial inquiry to address misinformation and protect its image.

The SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe allegations of theft of donation money at the Ram temple and financial mismanagement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust questioned trust general secretary Champat Rai and administrator Gopal Rao in Ayodhya on Wednesday, official sources said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also quizzed those involved in money counting and keeping the records of the trust. Both Rai and Rao were questioned about the donation money, the arrangements inside the temple and the people associated with it, the sources said.

SIT's Extensive Investigation

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General (IG) Kiran S and Special Secretary, Finance, Neel Ratan, who are part of the SIT, conducted separate questioning with Rai and Rao, the sources said, adding that during this time, officials associated with security agencies were kept away.

Besides CCTV footage, the team examined several records. It inspected the donation boxes, counted the number of boxes and took the records of the entire process into its possession.

Pant, who is heading the SIT, inspected the room on the ground floor in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala, where the jewellery and other metals received in donation are kept, and questioned trust worker Krishnadev Tiwari, who handles its responsibility.

The SIT members were present on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises until evening. Officials said the SIT was told that about 40 personnel associated with the trust, the State Bank of India and the collection agency are involved in counting the cash, who work in two shifts.

Demands for FIR and Supreme Court Oversight

Three persons have got complaints lodged at different police stations, demanding the registration of an FIR over the matter, but no case has so far been registered by the police so far.

Meanwhile, the temple trust has also maintained silence over the issue.

On Tuesday, Dharm Sena leader Santosh Dubey and Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress vice-president Sharad Shukla got a complaint lodged in the matter at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

Karni Sena national president Surajpal Ammu, holding a press conference in Ayodhya, questioned why an FIR has not been registered in the matter and when will bulldozers run over the houses of those who allegedly stole the donation money.

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Ayodhya Tej Narain Pandey demanded an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple funds, to be carried out under the Supreme Court's supervision.

Pandey said since the temple trust was formed by the apex court, it should step in and oversee the matter. He argued that a probe into the matter by an SIT set up by the state government is not appropriate.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister also questioned why no FIR has so far been registered, despite what he described as a major misuse of god's wealth. He further demanded that the temple trust be dissolved without delay and that until the Supreme Court's investigation is completed, all trust members facing allegations barred from entering the temple premises.

Trust's Request for Impartial Inquiry

The Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 constituted the three-member SIT to probe allegations of theft of donation money and financial mismanagement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, following a request from the trust.

According to the government, the trust has sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts and counter what it has described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram temple.

The matter surfaced on June 7, when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cited media reports to claim that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.