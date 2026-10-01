SIT Formed To Probe Shiv Sena Leader Pradeep Purnekar's Murder

Thane police have swiftly formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, who was shot and stabbed earlier this week.

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Key Points Thane police have constituted a 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar.

Pradeep Purnekar was fatally shot and stabbed on Tuesday night within Kapurbawdi police station limits.

One suspect has been apprehended, and two vehicles linked to the crime have been seized by authorities.

The SIT, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, includes senior inspectors from the Anti-Extortion Cell and Crime Branch.

Police are probing all possible angles and have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for murder and other offences.

Thane police on Thursday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, an official said.

Investigation Details Emerge

Purnekar was shot at and stabbed on Tuesday night under Kapurbawdi police station limits. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed during emergency treatment.

One person has been arrested, while two vehicles allegedly involved in the commission of the crime have been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told PTI.

The 23-member SIT under Jadhav has Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) senior inspector Sailesh Salvi as the IO. Others include senior inspector Gorakhnath Gharge (Crime Branch Unit V, Wagle Estate) and senior inspector Janardhan Sonawane (Property Cell).

Crime Branch ACPs Vinay Ghorpade and Shekhar Bagde will be overseeing the operation.

All angles are being probed, Joint Commissioner of Police Dyaneshwar Chavan told PTI.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for murder and other offences.