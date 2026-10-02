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SIT Formed In Shiv Sena Leader Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 02, 2026 08:37 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Thane police have launched a 23-member Special Investigation Team to thoroughly investigate the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, amidst accusations against a former mayor and ongoing arrests.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Thane police have formed a 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar.
  • Purnekar was fatally shot and stabbed within the Kapurbawdi police station jurisdiction.
  • One person has been arrested, and two vehicles linked to the crime have been seized by authorities.
  • The victim's son has accused former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband of orchestrating the crime, an accusation Shinde strongly denies.
  • The SIT, led by DCP Amarsingh Jadhav, is overseeing the probe under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Thane police have set up a 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, officials said.

Investigation Progress And Accusations

Purnekar was shot at and stabbed on Tuesday night within the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed during emergency treatment.

 

One person has been arrested, while two vehicles allegedly involved in the commission of the crime have been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told PTI on Thursday.

All angles are being probed, Joint Commissioner of Police Dyaneshwar Chavan told PTI.

In his statement to the police, the victim's son Ram Purnekar accused Thane's former mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband of orchestrating the crime, officials said on Thursday.

Dismissing the accusations, Meenakshi Shinde, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, strongly denied any involvement in the crime, blaming political rivals for attempting to gain political mileage out of the tragedy.

The 23-member SIT under Jadhav has Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) senior inspector Sailesh Salvi as the investigation officer. Others include senior inspector Gorakhnath Gharge (Crime Branch Unit V, Wagle Estate) and senior inspector Janardhan Sonawane (Property Cell).

Crime Branch ACPs Vinay Ghorpade and Shekhar Bagde will be overseeing the operation, officials said.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for murder and other offences.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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