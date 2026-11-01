SIT Report: No Assault On Former Minister Veena George By KSU Activists

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Kerala has concluded that former Health Minister Veena George was not assaulted by KSU activists at Kannur railway station, contradicting initial claims and potentially leading to disciplinary action against those involved in the original complaint and probe.

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Key Points A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reported that no assault occurred on former Health Minister Veena George by KSU activists at Kannur railway station, as initially claimed, sources said on Sunday.

The SIT found that KSU activists could not reach George due to her security personnel and no weapon was used in any alleged assault.

The State Police Chief will decide on potential disciplinary action against George's former gunman, whose complaint led to the FIR, and the initial police team.

The incident stemmed from a black-flag protest against George on February 25 this year, where KSU activists protested alleged medical negligence.

An attempt-to-murder charge was initially filed but later dropped when the charge sheet was filed in June this year, prompting demand for further investigation.

The SIT probing the alleged attack on former Health Minister Veena George by KSU activists at Kannur railway station has reported that no assault, as claimed, took place, sources said on Sunday.

SIT Findings On Alleged Assault

The SIT, headed by U Preman, Commandant of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion, recently submitted its report to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, who had ordered a further probe into the incident.

As part of the investigation, the SIT recorded statements of George, her security personnel and the police officers who initially investigated the case and filed a charge sheet, officials said.

The SIT found that George was not assaulted using any weapon, as alleged, and that the Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists could not even reach her as they were stopped by her security personnel, sources said.

The KSU is the student wing of the Congress.

Potential Action Against Officials

Based on the report, the State Police Chief will decide on further steps, including possible disciplinary action against George's former gunman, whose statement led to the registration of an FIR alleging that she was assaulted with a weapon.

Action is also likely to be initiated against the police team that initially investigated the case and arrested the KSU activists, sources said.

Background Of The Incident

The case was registered at the Kannur Railway Police Station following a black-flag protest against George, who was then the Health Minister, on February 25 this year.

Five KSU activists protesting against alleged medical negligence approached George at Kannur railway station when she arrived there to board a train.

George later complained of neck pain and was admitted to a hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by her gunman, police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested the five activists. The FIR alleged that a weapon was used in the incident.

The KSU activists had alleged a conspiracy, claiming that they had not approached George and that the police had prevented them from reaching her.

Demand for a further investigation gained momentum after the attempt-to-murder charge and other serious offences were dropped when the investigating team filed a charge sheet before a court in June this year.

After the UDF government came to power, the Home Department constituted an SIT on August 3 and ordered a thorough investigation to establish all relevant facts in the case.