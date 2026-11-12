SIT Files 720-Page Charge Sheet Against Veeramani In Dalit Girl Abuse Case

The Special Investigation Team has filed a comprehensive 720-page charge sheet against granite baron R Veeramani and his two drivers in a sensational POCSO case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old Dalit girl.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points SIT files 720-page charge sheet against granite baron R Veeramani and two drivers in a POCSO case.

The charge sheet was submitted on November 11, just 46 days after the case was registered.

Veeramani is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old Dalit girl, while his drivers are charged for facilitating the offence.

Accused face charges under different sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SIT probing a sensational POCSO case involving R Veeramani has filed a 720-page charge sheet against the granite baron and two of his drivers for the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old Dalit girl, police said on Thursday.

Key Developments In POCSO Case

The final report, which lists 40 witnesses, was submitted before the Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act at the High Court campus here on November 11, just 46 days after the case was registered.

The SIT was constituted on September 24 by the Director General of Police (DGP) to probe an earlier case and related matters against Veeramani, under the supervision of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner.

Following the formation of the SIT, seven fresh cases were registered based on complaints from victims or their mothers, involving a total of nine victims. The current charge sheet pertains to one of these seven cases, registered on September 27 on a complaint from the victim's mother.

According to the police, the prime accused, Veeramani, sexually abused the minor girl. His drivers, identified as Parthiban (A2) and Babu (A3), were charged for allegedly picking up and dropping the victim at Veeramani's residence despite having knowledge of the offence.

The three accused have been charged under different sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to a police press release.