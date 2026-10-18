Key Arrest In Granite Baron Veeramani Minor Abuse Probe

The ongoing investigation into prominent granite baron R Veeramani's alleged sexual abuse of minors has seen a significant development with the arrest of his company manager, Sakthivel, as police register a seventh POCSO case.

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Key Points The SIT on Sunday arrested Sakthivel, manager of Gem Granites, in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of minors by R Veeramani.

A fresh POCSO case, the seventh against Veeramani, has been registered based on a statement from another minor, bringing the total complaints to 11 minor girls.

The investigation, which began with video evidence, led to the arrests of Veeramani, his associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan on August 29, and Ganesan on September 22.

Drivers Lazar, Parthiban, and Babu were arrested on October 5 for allegedly facilitating the crimes by bringing minor girls.

Police are scrutinising financial transactions allegedly executed through Sakthivel to help Veeramani evade legal action.

In a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of minors by prominent granite baron R Veeramani, the SIT on Sunday arrested his company manager, Sakthivel, police said.

New Case Registered Against Veeramani

Police have also registered a fresh case against the founder of Gem Granites, Veeramani, based on a statement from another minor. This is the seventh POCSO case against him.

According to officials, the alleged incident recorded in the newly filed case also took place at the residence of Veeramani's female associate, Shanthi. With this, complaints concerning 11 minor girls have come under police probe against Veeramani to date.

Key Arrests In The Investigation

The case first came to light when the Anti-Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police received video evidence on a pen drive. Following this, Veeramani and his alleged accomplices, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were arrested on August 29.

Later, another individual, Ganesan, who allegedly withheld another video related to the offences without informing the police, was arrested on September 22 and lodged in Central Prison at Puzhal here.

Further probe revealed the involvement of drivers Lazar, Parthiban, and Babu, who allegedly facilitated the crimes by bringing the minor girls; all three were arrested on October 5.

Probe Widens With Manager's Arrest

Police said Veeramani had earlier been taken into two days of police custody at Puzhal prison for interrogation in connection with the second case registered against him.

As part of the widening probe, police conducted extensive searches at Veeramani's residence on Lloyds Road, his farmhouse in Kanathur, and the office premises of Chamundeeswari Natural Stone, seizing key evidence connected to the cases.

On Sunday, investigators arrested Sakthivel, manager of Gem Granites, for aiding Veeramani. An investigation is underway to scrutinise financial transactions allegedly executed through Sakthivel to help Veeramani evade legal action, police added.