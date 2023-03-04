News
Rediff.com  » News » Sisodia's custody extended, court bars CBI from asking 'repeated questions'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 04, 2023 16:38 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday extended by two days the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy.

IMAGE: AAP leader Manish Sisodia after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, in New Delhi, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Special judge M K Nagpal directed the agency to produce the Aam Aadmi Party leader before court on Monday.

 

The CBI had sought three more days of custody of Sisodia after producing him before the court on expiry of his three-day remand granted earlier.

The CBI's plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete the probe cannot be ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

Sisodia said non-cooperation cannot be a ground for custody and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.

After the order was pronounced, Sisodia told the court that although the CBI was treating him well in its custody, repeated questions were causing mental harassment.

The court then asked the CBI not to ask him repeated questions.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

AAP supporters staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
