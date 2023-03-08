News
Rediff.com  » News » Sisodia was refused 'Vipassana cell' in Tihar: Bharadwaj

Sisodia was refused 'Vipassana cell' in Tihar: Bharadwaj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2023 14:58 IST
Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the 'Vipassana' cell.

IMAGE: AAP leader Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

"There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the 'Vipassana cell' of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer," Bharadwaj said.

 

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens.

Officials had earlier said that Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen.

The court had allowed the senior leader of the AAP to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
