Rediff.com  » News » Sisodia to meet Kejriwal amid buzz over next Delhi CM

Sisodia to meet Kejriwal amid buzz over next Delhi CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 16, 2024 11:23 IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after the party supremo announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Manish Sisodia and other at party office, in New Delhi on September 16, 2024. Photograph: ANi Photo

The AAP national convener said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

 

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
EC may not hold early polls in Delhi: Experts
Kejriwal to step down, face 'agnipariksha' of polls
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
Kapoors' Fun Sunday With Raha, Jeh, Tim
US Proposal For Expansion of UNSC Is An Empty Gesture
Exclusive! The Engineer Rashid Interview
BSE hoists the sails for Sensex's 'offshore' voyage

