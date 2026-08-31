Nearly one-third of voters from Delhi's draft electoral list in SIR

Delhi's draft electoral roll reveals 47.7 lakh voters have been excluded, prompting an urgent call for citizens to check their status and file claims by September 30 to ensure their right to vote.

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Key Points Delhi's draft electoral roll excludes 47.7 lakh voters from the total 1.45 crore.

Excluded electors can file claims for inclusion using Form 6 until September 30.

The final electoral roll for Delhi is scheduled to be published on November 4.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise digitised forms for 97.5 lakh electors.

47.7 lakh electors were marked as "uncollectable" under categories like Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, and Others (ASDDO).

Delhi's draft electoral roll was published Monday, with 47.7 lakh electors out of 1.45 crore of the city's voters excluded.

Delhi chief electoral officer said those excluded can file their claims till September 30 through Form 6 and supporting documents. The final roll is due November 4.

Understanding The Electoral Roll Revision Process

Claims and objections will be examined, and the notice and disposal process will be on till October 29, according to the revised Election Commission schedule.

The draft roll contains around 97.5 lakh electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised under the Special Intensive Revision through a house-to-house exercise, which began on June 30 and ended on August 17.

Forms of around 67.18 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,299 electors were digitised during the process.

The remaining 47.7 lakh electors were categorised as "uncollectable" under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) and do not figure in the draft roll.

The extent of digitisation varied considerably across the city's 70 assembly constituencies.

While Rohini recorded the highest rate of digitisation at 83.43 per cent, Tughlakabad had the lowest at 52.15 per cent.

The SIR was undertaken to prepare an electoral roll through house-to-house enumeration.

Electors whose forms were not received during the exercise have been allowed to seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.