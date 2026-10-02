SIR relief: Voters need not attend hearings, BLOs to collect proof

The Election Commission of India has significantly eased the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Maharashtra, allowing electors to avoid physical appearances for discrepancy notices and submit documents through BLO visits or WhatsApp.

IMAGE: Residents file their Special Intensive Revision forms on the last day of Jharkhand SIR for the voter list at DC Office, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, September 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Voters served notices for 'No Mapping' or 'Logical Discrepancy' in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls are no longer required to appear physically.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit electors' residences to collect necessary documents for verification, simplifying the process.

Electors have the option to submit required documents via WhatsApp or during special polling-station-wise camps scheduled in October.

Physical hearings by Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) or Assistant EROs (AERO) will only be conducted in exceptional cases where documents are unavailable or insufficient.

Special camps and helpdesks are being organised for vulnerable groups, including homeless, tribal communities, and orphaned persons, to ensure inclusive electoral roll updates.

Voters who have been served notices for hearings under the "No Mapping" or "Logical Discrepancy" categories as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls will not be required to appear physically, officials said.

The Booth Level Officer (BLO) will visit the residence of the elector who has received a notice and collect the required documents, based on which the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) will take an appropriate decision, they said.

The electors can also submit the required documents or evidence to the BLO concerned through WhatsApp, the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement on Thursday, citing revised instructions from the Election Commission of India.

Streamlining Document Submission

In cases involving logical discrepancies, the decision will be taken on the basis of documents specifically related to the discrepancy or the verification report/panchnama submitted by the BLO, it said.

Only in exceptional cases, where the prescribed documents are not available, or a decision cannot be taken on the basis of the documents submitted, will the concerned ERO/AERO conduct a hearing, preferably online.

The elector or any adult member of the elector's family may appear for such a hearing, it said.

Ensuring Inclusive Electoral Rolls

The CEO's office said voters who have received notices can also submit their documents during polling-station-wise special camps scheduled on October 3, 4, 10 and 11 for electoral registration.

Instructions have also been issued to organise special camps and helpdesks for vulnerable groups, including homeless electors, workers, poor persons, members of tribal communities, particularly those belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, and orphaned persons.

The EROs have been directed to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of inclusion in the electoral roll, the press note said.

The BLOs will coordinate with Booth Level Agents of political parties for contacting electors and collecting documents, it said.

The CEO's office appealed to electors to cooperate with BLOs visiting them to collect the required documents.