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SIR-deleted voters can seek inclusion through Form 6: EC to HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R October 18, 2026 19:54 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The counsel for ECI submitted that the petitioners could get their grievance redressed by furnishing Form 6 under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Election Commission of India has told the Delhi high court that two voters, whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls after they could not complete the enumeration process during the Special Intensive Revision in the national capital, can fill Form 6 for redressal of their grievance.

Key Points

  • The statement was made on behalf of the Commission before the court, which was dealing with a petition seeking restoration of names of two petitioners in the electoral rolls.
  • The petitioners approached the court challenging the procedure prescribed by the ECI for the existing electors who could not be enumerated during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
  • They sought directions to restore their electoral entries and permit correction and transposition of their names through Form 8 instead of requiring them to seek fresh inclusion through Form 6.

The statement was made on behalf of the Commission before the court, which was dealing with a petition seeking restoration of names of two petitioners in the electoral rolls.

The court closed the plea noting that the petitioner's apprehension that if he fills Form 6, he would be accused of furnishing a false declaration was "misplaced".

 

"Having heard the learned counsel for the parties, we are of the considered opinion that when the suggestion is coming from the learned standing counsel appearing for the ECI, that too as per the instructions of the electoral registration officer, petitioner No.1's apprehension that he would be accused of furnishing a false declaration is misplaced.

"With these observations, the writ proceedings are closed. The petitioners, if so desire, may fill Form 6, which shall be processed in accordance with law," a bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary said.

The petitioners approached the court challenging the procedure prescribed by the ECI for the existing electors who could not be enumerated during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

They sought directions to restore their electoral entries and permit correction and transposition of their names through Form 8 instead of requiring them to seek fresh inclusion through Form 6.

Their grievance was that they had shifted from their previous address and, consequently, could not fill the enumeration forms, resulting in the deletion of their names from the electoral rolls.

The counsel for ECI submitted that the petitioners could get their grievance redressed by furnishing Form 6 under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

He also said that the electoral registration officer would extend assistance, but the petitioners have chosen not to do so for the reasons best known to them.

Form 6 is the statutory application for fresh inclusion in the electoral roll. It requires an applicant to fill in their personal particulars.

Applicants are also required to affirm that they are applying for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time. Giving a false declaration can attract penal consequences.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ECICommissionDelhiAditi ChoudharyDinesh Mehta

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