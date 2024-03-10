News
Rediff.com  » News » Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 10, 2024 15:47 IST
Glimpses from the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Sini Shetty

IMAGE: Sini Shetty brings India alive the Miss World contest. Photographs: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Sini Shetty

IMAGE: Her bright smile lights up the stage.

 

The top eight at the Miss World

IMAGE: The top eight -- Miss Brazil Leticia Frota, Miss Trinidad and Tobago Ache Abrahams, Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo, Miss Uganda Hannah Tumukunde, Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss England Jessica Gagen, Miss India Sini Shetty and Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun.

 

Dancing for India

IMAGE: Dancing for India.

 

Karan Johar

IMAGE: Host Karan Johar ka jadoo

 

Karan Johar and Nita Ambani

IMAGE: Niti Ambani is honoured with the Beauty With A Purpose Humanitarian Award.

 

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha makes a point in bright red.

 

Neha Kakkar

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar brings her energy to the Miss World stage.

 

Tony Kakkar

IMAGE: As does her brother, Tony Kakkar.

 

Shaan

IMAGE: Shaan charms the contestants and the audience with his mellifluous voice.

 

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

IMAGE: The crowning moment.

 

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova

IMAGE: The 71st Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

