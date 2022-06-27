News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sinha files nomination in presence of Pawar, Rahul; gets TRS support

Sinha files nomination in presence of Pawar, Rahul; gets TRS support

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2022 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election, with a host of leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah accompanying him.

IMAGE: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination papers in presence of a host of opposition leaders in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI

Significantly, Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader K T Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also present when Sinha filed his papers.

The TRS said it would support the candidature of Sinha in the Presidential election.

'President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India. Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today,' Rama Rao tweeted.

 

TRS sources on Monday said the party is supporting Sinha's candidature as the TRS is vehemently opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was not represented as Jharkhand's ruling party is yet to decide on whom to support in the presidential poll.

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

After filing the nomination papers, Sinha paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar at their statues inside Parliament complex.

Sinha, a former bureaucrat and a union minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was decided as the joint candidate for the presidential election on June 21 at a meeting of several opposition leaders.

He is likely to launch his campaign from June 28 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu and will cover the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka as well during his first round of campaigning.

Top opposition leaders including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Pawar, Congress leaders Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India-Marxist's Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India's D Raja, were also present.

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Misa Bharti, Revolutionary Socialist Party's N K Premchandran and Indian Union Muslim League's Mohammed Bashir and NCP's Praful Patel were also present.

National Democratic Alliance nominee Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers last week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Exclusive! The Yashwant Sinha Interview
Exclusive! The Yashwant Sinha Interview
Rubberstamp President just won't work, says Sinha
Rubberstamp President just won't work, says Sinha
Those Who Could Not Be Rashtrapati
Those Who Could Not Be Rashtrapati
Plastic straws cause FMCG firms indigestion
Plastic straws cause FMCG firms indigestion
Hardik reveals why Gaikwad did not open vst Ireland
Hardik reveals why Gaikwad did not open vst Ireland
Amid Maha political upheaval, Raut summoned by ED
Amid Maha political upheaval, Raut summoned by ED
Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut
Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu

The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu

Why India Needs A President Like A P J Abdul Kalam

Why India Needs A President Like A P J Abdul Kalam

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances