News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sinha concedes defeat, hopes Murmu will function without fear or favour

Sinha concedes defeat, hopes Murmu will function without fear or favour

Source: PTI
July 21, 2022 20:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her win in the presidential polls and said every Indian hopes that as the 15th President she functions as the "custodian of the Constitution" without fear or favour.

IMAGE: The Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Photograph: ANI Photo

National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Murmu crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Sinha.

 

In a statement, Sinha thanked the leaders of the Opposition parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate in this election.

"I also thank all members of the electoral college who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita -- 'do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof'," Sinha said.

"I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent," he said.

Sinha also said that till his last breath, he shall continue to serve the cause he believes in -- the very cause that guided him to contest the election for the highest office of the Republic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ballot boxes, not EVMs to decide fate of Murmu, Sinha
Ballot boxes, not EVMs to decide fate of Murmu, Sinha
Don't want a statue as President: Tejashwi on Murmu
Don't want a statue as President: Tejashwi on Murmu
Called Nitish Kumar for support many times but he didn't answer: Yashwant Sinha
Called Nitish Kumar for support many times but he didn't answer: Yashwant Sinha
Progress over early return of Indian students: China
Progress over early return of Indian students: China
Why India risks losing next year's hockey World Cup
Why India risks losing next year's hockey World Cup
Recipe: Karnataka-Style Koli Saaru
Recipe: Karnataka-Style Koli Saaru
To Tamil Nadu, With Love, From Arunachal
To Tamil Nadu, With Love, From Arunachal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Prez poll: Several Oppn MLAs cross-vote for Murmu

Prez poll: Several Oppn MLAs cross-vote for Murmu

Elect me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha

Elect me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances