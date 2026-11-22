A shocking revelation from singer Saleem Kodathoor about a decade-old health crisis due to a fairness cream, coupled with a recent case of mercury poisoning in a teenager from a similar product, highlights the severe dangers of unregulated cosmetic use and influencer marketing.

IMAGE: Singer and musician Saleem Kodathoor. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points Singer Saleem Kodathoor claimed on Sunday that a fairness cream caused him a serious urinal infection, swelling, and lowered immunity around 10-years-ago, leading to membranous nephropathy.

A 17-year-old girl in Malappuram allegedly developed similar severe health issues, including dangerously high mercury levels, after using a fairness cream promoted by Instagram influencers.

Tests on the cream used by the girl revealed a mercury content of 12,500 parts per million (ppm), significantly exceeding the permissible level of less than one ppm.

The girl has lodged a police complaint and intends to move the consumer court, as the social media page promoting the product has been deleted.

Both individuals experienced debilitating symptoms like leg swelling and physical weakness, impacting their daily lives and finances.

Singer and musician Saleem Kodathoor on Sunday claimed that around 10-years-ago using a fairness cream recommended by a friend led to him suffering from a serious urinal infection, swelling in his eyelids and legs as well as lowered immunity within a couple of months.

Singer's Decade-Old Health Ordeal

The singer told the media that his doctor told him the problem was loss of albumin, a protein, loss from his body and that if it continued it could lead to kidney failure.

He said that he underwent several months of treatment and hospitalisation after a biopsy of his kidney found that he was suffering from membranous nephropathy, the same ailment a 17-year-old girl allegedly developed after using a fairness cream.

Teenager's Critical Condition

According to doctors at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram, the girl ordered the cream after watching promotional videos by Instagram influencers who claimed it could remove pimples, dark spots and pigmentation.

The girl said that she subsequently began experiencing health problems, including a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainting.

She also developed swelling in her legs, making it difficult for her to walk and climb stairs, after which she approached the hospital.

Kodathoor contended that he too had suffered similar symptoms which made him physically and mentally weak, making him postpone performances, which in-turn affected him financially.

Legal Action Initiated

Meanwhile, the girl on Sunday told reporters that she lodged a complaint with the police and gave them a sample of the cream she had used.

She said that the police assured to take appropriate action in the matter.

"I intend to go forward with the case. I will move the consumer court now. The particular (social media) page where I had seen the product is no longer there and appears to have been deleted," she said.

The girl said the police told her that the sample would be sent for testing and the lab report will help make the case stronger.

She said that she had told the police about the product's name.

Her doctor had told reporters a day ago that dangerously high levels of mercury had been found in her blood and tests on the cream revealed a mercury content of 12,500 parts per million (ppm), against the normal permissible level of less than one ppm.