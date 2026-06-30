Silk fabric, brass tortoise, Bidriware box: What Modi gifted Seychelles leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Seychelles saw him present a curated selection of exquisite Indian handicrafts and textiles, including Kanchivaram silk and Bidriware, to the island nation's top leadership, beautifully showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and diplomatic ties.

IMAGE: PM Modi's gifts included a Muradabadi brass tortoise for President Patrick Herminie, and Kanchivaram sil, Maheshwari silk, Toda embroidered shawls, Birdriware box, etc. Photograph: @ANI/X

Key Point Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Kanchivaram silk, Maheshwari silk, and Toda embroidered shawls to Seychelles leaders during his recent visit.

First lady of Seychelles, Veronique Herminie, received a Maheshwari silk stole and a Bidriware box, showcasing India's handloom and metalcraft traditions.

Vice president of Seychelles Sebastien Pillay was presented with an orchid painting from Sikkim, featuring India's peacock and Seychelles' national flower, the orchid.

The gifts underscored India's rich cultural diversity and craftsmanship, aligning with Seychelles' commitment to preserving its unique heritage.

Kanchivaram silk fabric, Maheshwari silk stole and Toda embroidered shawl were some of the gifts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the top leadership of Seychelles and their spouses during his just-concluded visit to the island nation.

PM Modi was in Seychelles on a three-day visit from June 27 to 29, during which he attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the national day of that country, and held bilateral discussions with President Patrick Herminie, further strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

Gifts for the President and First Lady

The prime minister gifted the Seychelles president a Moradabadi brass tortoise, an example of the renowned brassware tradition of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans of Moradabad, which is celebrated globally as India's 'brass city', the gift showcased the region's exceptional expertise in metal casting, engraving and finishing. Its finely detailed shell and lustrous finish reflect generations of craftsmanship. In Indian philosophy, the tortoise is a timeless symbol of wisdom, stability, resilience and longevity.

These ideals resonate deeply with Seychelles, whose natural heritage is inseparable from the iconic Aldabra giant tortoise, one of the world's largest and longest-living tortoise species. Modi also visited the enclosure of the giant tortoise at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden during his visit.

The prime minister gifted Veronique Herminie, the first lady of Seychelles, a Maheshwari silk stole and a Bidriware box. The Maheshwari silk stole is a graceful expression of India's handloom heritage, renowned for its lightweight texture, elegant drape and distinctive woven patterns.

Originating in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, this textile tradition is celebrated for its fine craftsmanship and harmonious blend of silk and cotton yarns. Characterised by geometric motifs, striped borders, and subtle colour combinations, Maheshwari weaves reflect a refined aesthetic that has been preserved for generations.

The Bidriware box is an exquisite example of India's celebrated metalcraft tradition, renowned for its distinctive contrast of lustrous silver inlay against a deep black metallic surface. Bidriware originated in Bidar, Karnataka, from which it derives its name. The craft involves casting an alloy of zinc and copper, engraving intricate patterns onto the surface, and inlaying them with silver.

Presents for the Vice President and Second Lady

Modi presented Sebastien Pillay, the vice president of Seychelles, an orchid painting from Sikkim. The painting combines Sikkim's rich floral heritage with its vibrant artistic traditions.

The artwork depicts India's national bird, the peacock, adorned with delicate orchid blooms amid intricate floral vines, celebrating the harmony of nature and artistic expression. The artwork holds special significance due to its connection with both India and Seychelles.

While the peacock symbolises India's natural and cultural heritage, the orchid is the national flower of Seychelles, a nation known for its unique island biodiversity and commitment to environmental conservation.

Modi gifted Lina Pillay, the second lady of Seychelles, a Kanchivaram silk fabric, which is one of India's most celebrated handloom traditions, renowned for its luxurious texture, vibrant colours, and craftsmanship.

Originating in the historic temple town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, the textile is woven from fine mulberry silk and distinguished by its durability, lustrous finish and intricate 'zari' work.

This fabric features a rich maroon field embellished with elegant gold 'zari' motifs, complemented by a striking border in red, green and gold. The ornate weaving, intricate detailing, and harmonious colour palette reflect the distinctive aesthetic traditions of Kanchipuram.

Gift for the Speaker of the National Assembly

Modi also gifted the speaker of the Seychelles national assembly, Azarel Ernesta, a Toda embroidered shawl, a distinguished textile tradition of the Toda community, the indigenous pastoral people of the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu.

The embroidery technique, known as Pukhoor, is unique to the Toda people and is executed entirely by hand. Traditionally worn during ceremonies and important social occasions, the shawl is a symbol of identity, continuity and preservation of indigenous knowledge.

It reflects India's rich cultural diversity and the enduring creativity of its artisan communities -- values that resonate with Seychelles' commitment to preserving its unique cultural heritage and traditions.