Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads

Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 02, 2024 10:35 IST
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was set for a big victory in the Sikkim assembly polls, while the Sikkim Democratic Front was ahead in one constituency, according to initial trends available on the Election Commission's website.

IMAGE: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is all set for his second term in the office. Photograph: Prem Singh Tamang on Facebook

The counting was underway on Sunday at one location each in all six districts of the state.

Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by around 1,400 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while former CM and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 546 votes in Namcheybung seat.

Chamling was also trailing behind SKM's Bhoj Raj Rai by 1,057 votes in the Poklok-Kamrang assembly segment.

 

State minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Puran Kumar Gurung was ahead by 667 votes over Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF in the Chujachen assembly constituency.

Delay Namgyal Barfungpa of SKM was also leading by 1,053 votes over BJP nominee Pema Aanchal Rinzing from the Gangtok assembly segment.

SKM's G T Dhungel was ahead of the nearest SDF rival Chandra Bahadur Chettri by 1,267 votes in the Upper Tadong.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Postal ballots were taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs would be counted later, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
MAPPED: Sikkim, Arunachal results, constituency-wise
'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'
49.9% New MPs In 2019
PICS: US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener
BJP crosses half-way mark in Arunachal, trends show
NDA to sweep UP with 74 seats: Exit polls
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
Battle for Arunachal, Sikkim: LEADS/RESULTS

Modi set to return with 350-400 seats, say exit polls

