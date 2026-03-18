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Home  » News » Sikkim Girl, 14, Stages Kidnapping for £3,000 Ransom

Sikkim Girl, 14, Stages Kidnapping for £3,000 Ransom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 11:42 IST

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A 14-year-old girl in Sikkim orchestrated her own kidnapping and demanded a ransom from her parents, leading to a police investigation and her subsequent rescue in a neighbouring state.

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old girl from Sikkim orchestrated her own kidnapping.
  • The teen demanded a ransom of ₹3 lakh (approximately £3,000) from her parents.
  • Police traced the girl to Siliguri, West Bengal, where she was found wandering alone.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the girl faked her disappearance and sent ransom demands.
  • The investigation into the staged kidnapping is ongoing.

A 14-year-old girl from Sikkim has been rescued from Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal after she allegedly staged her own kidnapping and demanded Rs 3 lakh from her parents as ransom, police said on Wednesday.

According to an FIR lodged by her parents, the girl had left home in Gangtok for school on March 13 but did not return. They later received a call from an unknown person demanding Rs 3 lakh as ransom, warning them of killing the girl if the amount was not paid, a police statement said.

 

A search operation was launched and the girl was later traced in Siliguri, where she was seen wandering alone near Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) bus terminus and was brought back to Gangtok on Tuesday, it said.

Investigation Reveals Staged Kidnapping

Preliminary investigation suggested that the minor staged her own disappearance and sent ransom messages and calls, and even voice notes featuring herself crying and claiming that she has been kidnapped, it said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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