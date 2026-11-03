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Teen Sikh Student Allegedly Assaulted In Crowded UP Market

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 13:16 IST 2 Minutes Read

Police in Shahjahanpur are investigating the alleged assault of a 17-year-old Sikh student by three others in a crowded market, an incident captured in a viral video that has sparked concern.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old Sikh student was allegedly assaulted by three students in a crowded market in Shahjahanpur on Monday evening.
  • The incident occurred near the Rajghat police outpost as the student returned from coaching classes.
  • A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the Class 11 student being beaten and his hair pulled, with passersby not intervening.
  • Police have registered a case against the three accused students for assault and criminal intimidation following a complaint by the victim's father.
  • Authorities are examining the viral video as part of their ongoing investigation into the alleged old enmity.

A 17-year-old Sikh student was allegedly assaulted by three students in a crowded market area here while returning from coaching classes, with a video of the incident circulating on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway After Market Assault

The incident took place near the Rajghat police outpost, under the Kotwali police station limits, on Monday evening.

 

The video purportedly shows the Class 11 student being beaten up by the accused, who are also seen pulling his hair. Several passersby can be seen watching the assault, but none appears to intervene.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar told PTI that the student was allegedly attacked over an old enmity while returning home after attending coaching classes.

The victim's father lodged a complaint against the three students, following which a case was registered against them on charges of assault and criminal intimidation, he said.

Police are also examining the video circulating on social media as part of the investigation, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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