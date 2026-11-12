Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia Gandhi's memoir over massacre account

Families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee are protesting Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', alleging her account of the communal massacre fails to acknowledge the full historical truth and suffering.

IMAGE: A Bahrisons Booksellers staff member carries a poster of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on the launch day of her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, alongside DSGMC, protested on Thursday by burning copies of Sonia Gandhi's memoir.

The protest at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara was against Gandhi's account of the communal massacre in her book Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Gandhi describes the riots as "tragic and shameful" and states Rajiv Gandhi's "heart held no bigotry or rancour" during the period of governance failure.

DSGMC leaders objected to the memoir's account, alleging it does not reflect historical events and the Sikh community's suffering, demanding justice after four decades.

The DSGMC vowed to continue its legal battles to ensure that those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.

Families of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, along with members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), on Thursday burnt copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in New Delhi in protest against her account of the communal massacre.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlo led the demonstration.

The protesters gathered at the 'Wall of Truth' at the gurdwara and raised slogans against the Congress leader.

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Details

In her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, released on Tuesday, Gandhi describes the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a "tragic and shameful" chapter in the country's history.

She writes that while her husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's "heart held no bigotry or rancour", he was thrust into a moment in history when governance had failed, making way for barbarism.

Gandhi also writes that news of the killing of Indira Gandhi spread rapidly and that the mood changed following her assassination, with violence breaking out in different parts of Delhi and beyond.

"More than 2,000 lost their lives in the capital alone, in the most cruel and cold-blooded manner," she says in the memoir.

Victims' Families Demand Justice

Speaking to reporters, Kalka and Kahlo objected to the account, alleging that it did not reflect the historical events and suffering of the Sikh community. They said the families of victims continue to seek justice even after four decades.

The DSGMC leaders also slammed Rajiv Gandhi over his reported remark comparing his mother's assassination and consequent rioting to the felling of a large tree that shakes the earth.

The DSGMC said the committee would continue its legal battles to ensure that those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.