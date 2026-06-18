Sikh couple shot dead in Pakistan gurdwara

A Sikh caretaker couple was tragically murdered inside a gurdwara in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sparking outrage and calls for a swift, transparent investigation into the heinous crime.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Tahir Ali

Key Points A Sikh caretaker couple was fatally shot inside a gurdwara in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.

The victims, Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti, were killed by unidentified assailants.

Local lawmaker Suresh Kumar condemned the attack, demanding immediate arrests and a transparent investigation.

Concerns were raised regarding the handling of CCTV evidence, with allegations of careless removal of the Digital Video Recorder.

Police have formed special investigation teams and are using modern forensic techniques to identify and apprehend the culprits.

A Sikh caretaker couple was shot dead inside a gurdwara in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the police said.

The incident occurred in Babu Mohallah locality of Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar.

According to the Mardan District Police Officer Masood Ahmed, unidentified assailants opened fire inside the gurdwara, resulting in the death of Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti. The police said efforts were underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and nab those involved.

Lawmaker Demands Thorough Investigation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly member Suresh Kumar demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in the murders and gave police a 24-hour deadline to show progress in the investigation.

Condemning the attack, Kumar said it was deeply alarming that such an incident could occur despite the presence of security personnel and police in the area. He called for a transparent and impartial investigation into all aspects of the case.

Concerns Over Evidence Handling And Police Action

Kumar also expressed concerns over the handling of CCTV evidence collected from the crime scene, claiming that the digital video recorder was removed in an "extremely careless manner", raising questions about the preservation of evidence and the transparency of the investigation.

He urged the district police officer Mardan, the regional police officer Mardan region, and the inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure a thorough probe into the incident and take action against any officials found negligent.

The lawmaker warned that if the suspects are not arrested or significant progress is not made in the investigation within 24 hours, peaceful protests would be staged in Mardan, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the police said special investigation teams have been constituted and inquiries are underway from multiple angles.

Officials added that modern forensic and technical resources are being utilised to identify and apprehend the attackers.