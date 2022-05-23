News
Sidhu seeks special diet in jail, taken for medical examination

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 23, 2022 13:07 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala under heavy security on Monday morning for medical examination, official sources said.

IMAGE: Navjot Singh Sidhu after a medical check-up at Rajindra hospital in Patiala, on Monday, May 23, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The cricketer-turned-politician's counsel H P S Verma said Sidhu has sought a special diet in jail.

He said a board of doctors will carry out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital.

"The board of doctors will see what special diet is required and then it will submit its report in a local court (in Patiala)," Verma said over the phone.

 

According to the counsel, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, 'maida' and some other food items.

"He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," Verma said.

After the board of doctors carry out a medical examination, a report will be submitted in the court of chief judicial magistrate, he said.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment.

In 2015, Sidhu also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

Several Congress supporters reached Rajindra Hospital after Sidhu was brought there.

The former Punjab Congress chief on May 20 was sent to Patiala central jail after he surrendered before a local court.

He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case.

The apex court had sentenced Sidhu in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
