'Sidelined' Manish Tewari decries Punjab Cong snub with cryptic post

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari voiced his displeasure on X after being sidelined in the crucial Punjab Congress reshuffle, which saw new appointments for upcoming assembly elections but left him out of key committees.

IMAGE: Congress MP Manish Tewari. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Manish Tewari expresses disappointment after being excluded from Punjab Congress election committees.

Tewari posted a cryptic message on X, hinting at "insecurities of individuals and institutions."

Charanjit Singh Channi appointed chairman of the Punjab Congress Campaign Committee.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Vijay Inder Singla also received key committee chairmanships.

The Congress confirmed Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa will continue as state unit president and CLP leader, respectively.

Ignored in the Punjab Congress reshuffle for the upcoming assembly polls, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday put out a cryptic post on X and wished he had an antidote for the 'insecurities of individuals' and 'institutions'.

The Chandigarh MP, however, asserted that the Congress has given him enough over the past 45 years and he has also devoted his entire adult life in the service of the party.

Tewari shared on X a media report which stated that he was 'left in the cold' as Congress appointed new working presidents and set up poll panels for Punjab.

'Hai bada koi avgun usme jise koi hunar aave' (If a person is talented, then society and people usually pick a fault in him). Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!' Tewari posted on X, without elaborating.

'Having said that @INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades,' the former Union minister said. 'Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be,' he added.

Punjab Congress Reshuffle Details

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as chairman of the party's Campaign Committee ahead of 2027 assembly elections in the state and said there will be no change in the state unit president or Congress Legislature Party leader.

The party also appointed former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as chairperson of the party's Core Committee and former state minister Vijay Inder Singla as chairman of the Election Management and Coordination Committee.

Party MP Amar Singh will head the manifesto committee.

Key Appointments For Punjab Elections

"Congress president has appointed chairpersons of election-related committees for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, with immediate effect -- Campaign Committee chairperson Charanjit Singh Channi, Election Management and Coordination Committee chairperson Vijay Inder Singla, Core Committee chairperson Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Manifesto committee chairperson Dr Amar Singh," All India Congress Committee general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa will continue as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and the leader of the Congress legislature party in Punjab, respectively," he also said in his statement.

This set to rest speculation about the change of party president in the state ahead of assembly elections slated early next year.

Working Presidents And Co-Chairpersons Named

"Congress president has also appointed working presidents of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and co-chairpersons of the following election-related committees, with immediate effect. Working presidents - Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian," Venugopal had said.

The Congress chief has also appointed Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Dharamvira Gandhi as co-chairpersons of the Campaign Committee and O P Soni, Razia Sultana, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Angad Singh Saini and Bharat Bhushan Ashu as co-chairpersons of the party's Election Management and Coordination Committee.

Those appointed as co-chairpersons of the Manifesto Committee are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Pargat Singh, Hardial Singh Kamboj and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

Assembly elections are slated early next year, and the Congress is striving to get back to power once again in the north-western border state.