News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Siddique murder: Man held in Maha over financial support to other accused

Siddique murder: Man held in Maha over financial support to other accused

Source: PTI
November 17, 2024 18:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a Gujarat resident from Akola in Maharashtra in the Baba Siddique murder case, taking the number of people held in the sensational incident to 25, an official said.

IMAGE: Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique.Photograph: ANI Photo

Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra, a resident of Petlad in Gujarat's Anand district, was held from Balapur in Akola, some 565 km from the metropolis, with the help of the police there, the Crime Branch official said.

The 66-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader was gunned down on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar area.

 

"Vohra had opened a bank account in May this year and had provided financial support to Nareshkumar Singh, brother of arrested accused Gurmail Singh, Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar. He has also helped others connected to the crime," the official said.

Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh resident Dharmaraj Kashyap were held from the spot immediately after the murder.

The police recently got a major breakthrough in the case when it arrested alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam, who was on the run since October 12, was held while trying to flee to Nepal, as per the police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai
NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
Siddique shooter-mastermind key link among 4 held
Siddique shooter-mastermind key link among 4 held
Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies
Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies
Prasidh or Harshit: Who will India pick for 1st Test?
Prasidh or Harshit: Who will India pick for 1st Test?
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead
Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Calls by 4 friends help arrest Siddique main shooter
Calls by 4 friends help arrest Siddique main shooter
Scrap dealer who shot Baba Siddique dead held in UP
Scrap dealer who shot Baba Siddique dead held in UP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances