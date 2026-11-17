Authorities in Telangana have registered a POCSO case against a veterinary polytechnic college principal in Siddipet district following serious allegations of misbehaviour with female students.

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Key Points A POCSO case has been registered against the principal of a veterinary polytechnic college in Telangana's Siddipet district.

The complaint alleges the principal "misbehaved" with female students, as reported by police on Tuesday.

Parents claim the principal touched students inappropriately and used objectionable language.

Female students involved reside in the college hostel, and further investigation is underway.

A POCSO case has been registered against the principal of a veterinary polytechnic college in Telangana's Siddipet district following a complaint alleging that he "misbehaved" with female students, police said on Tuesday.

The students' parents alleged that the principal had touched the students inappropriately and spoken to them in an "objectionable manner."

The female students reside in the college hostel, a police official said, adding that further investigation was underway.