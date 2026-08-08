Siddhivinayak donation row: Fadnavis orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a comprehensive probe into alleged donation irregularities at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, following claims of Rs 18 crore being siphoned off annually and the arrest of nine employees.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/X

Key Points Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged donation irregularities at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

The investigation will examine the temple's financial records from the past five years.

Allegations by MNS chief Raj Thackeray claim Rs 18 crore was siphoned off annually from temple donations.

Nine employees of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also previously called for an independent inquiry into the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged donation irregularities at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in the city, directing officials to examine the shrine's records of the last five years, an official said on Saturday.

The directive comes on the heels of allegations by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claiming Rs 18 crore was siphoned off annually from the temple, prompting the arrest of nine employees and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's demand for independent inquiries.

Details Of The Siddhivinayak Temple Probe

According to officials, Fadnavis ordered a probe after a delegation from the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust met him and presented a detailed account of the collections between 2023-2026.

The chief minister has sought the probe report at the earliest, they said.

Last month, Shinde had sought an independent inquiry and instructed officials to begin the process.

The controversy came to the fore after Raj Thackeray alleged that nearly Rs 18 crore was siphoned off annually from the temple donations.

Following this, Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust and a leader of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said nine employees were arrested in connection with the alleged theft.