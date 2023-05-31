News
Rediff.com  » News » Siddaramaiah re-allocates portfolios to Kharge, Patil

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 31, 2023 22:10 IST
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will once again be in-charge of Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT & BT) department in the state, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday affecting a minor re-allocation of portfolios to his cabinet.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds a pre-cabinet meeting, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kharge will take care of IT & BT along with existing portfolio, while Large & Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure Development.

 

The chief minister has divested himself of both these portfolios.

According to sources, initially, Patil was given the IT & BT portfolio along with Industries.

However, in a subsequent revision the department went to Kharge along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

With Patil keen on IT & BT, apparently opposing this move, Siddarmaiah had kept the portfolio with himself.

Kharge was minister for IT & BT in the earlier Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
