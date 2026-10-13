Why Siddaramaiah Is Fighting 'Disinformation' In Court

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken legal action, seeking a court injunction and lodging a police complaint against a circulating video he claims is a fake sting operation designed for character assassination.

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Key Points Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sought a court injunction on Tuesday against a video linking him to an alleged sting operation.

Siddaramaiah described the video as a "campaign of disinformation" and "character assassination driven by political malice."

His son, Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, called the video fake and a conspiracy to tarnish his father's image.

Siddaramaiah also lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner seeking an impartial investigation.

The veteran Congress leader expressed regret over seeking court intervention but cited misuse of freedom of expression.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he had approached a court seeking an injunction against the publication and circulation of a video linking him to an alleged sting operation, which he described as a campaign of disinformation.

His son, Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, dismissed the video as fake, alleging that it was intended to tarnish his father's image.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said he had approached the Bengaluru Civil and Sessions Court seeking an injunction against the publication or broadcast of the video and lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner seeking an impartial investigation.

Allegations of Character Assassination

"I have noticed that my name is being linked to a sting operation video that has been circulating on various social media platforms over the past few days, with a campaign of disinformation being carried out against me. This appears to be a clear attempt at character assassination driven by political malice," he said.

Siddaramaiah said he had no connection with the video and alleged that certain people were using it to malign him.

He urged the media and the public to refrain from circulating what he described as false information.

Upholding Truth in the Digital Age

Expressing confidence in his innocence, the veteran Congress leader said the people of Karnataka were familiar with his five-decade-long political career, which he described as an open book. "However, in this age of modern technology, it has become easy to portray falsehood as truth," he said.

"It is in this context that I have approached the court as a precautionary measure. Beyond that, I have nothing to fear. I am confident that truth will ultimately prevail," he added.

Siddaramaiah said he firmly supported freedom of expression and had never obstructed the media from exercising it.

"However, given the misuse of this freedom by certain media outlets, circumstances have compelled me to seek an injunction through the court to restrain the publication and broadcast of the video. I regret that the situation has come to this," he said.

Son Backs Father, Criticises Political Climate

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Siddaramaiah said, "There was false publicity against me on social media. Hence, I am seeking an injunction."

Yathindra said a complaint had been filed seeking action against those responsible for circulating the video.

"They are spreading false propaganda. Can we simply sit back and watch?" he asked, adding that people unaware of the facts might believe the video was genuine.

"This is not a sting operation but a conspiracy to spread false propaganda and tarnish someone's image," Yathindra said, rejecting suggestions that the video constituted a sting operation.

Asked if politics had come to a point where leaders needed court intervention, Yathindra said even his father, a veteran of the Congress, was being targeted with false allegations.

"Politics today has sunk to such a low level that even a senior leader like Siddaramaiah has to face such false allegations," he said.

Yathindra said his father had informed him about the video as soon as it surfaced and told him that he intended to file a complaint.

"I told him to go ahead and file the complaint after taking legal advice," he said.

Asked whether the developments had left him disappointed with the system, Yathindra said there was no reason to feel bad if one had done nothing wrong.

"One should feel bad only if one has done something wrong," he said.

"What can we do about the system? The system is in a bad state today. Once we enter politics, we have to face whatever comes our way," he added.