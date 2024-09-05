News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sidda govt withholds best teacher award to principal over hijab stand

Sidda govt withholds best teacher award to principal over hijab stand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 05, 2024 20:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka government has withheld its decision to bestow the best teacher award on a principal of a government college over his alleged anti-hijab stand at the peak of the headscarf row in the state two years ago, sources in the education department said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Students wearing hijab after denying entry to Government PU College, in Kundapur, Karnataka, February 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ramakrishna BG, principal of the Government Pre-University College at Kundapura in Udupi district, was supposed to receive the honour on Thursday on Teachers' Day but the decision was kept on hold after the Congress government drew flak from some activists of the Muslim community, the sources said.

 

"The reason behind the anger against the teacher is his alleged stand during the hijab row," a Department official said.

"The government had earlier announced his name but now it has been withheld," a source said.

Ramakrishna was not available for comment.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Madhu Bangarappa clarified that the award is only withheld and not cancelled.

"There was a government order regarding the issues those days it had happened. At that time the behaviour of the teacher was in question. That is the information I got after announcing the award. So I have told the department to check that and get back to me. So, till that it is only withheld. It has not been cancelled," the minister told PTI.

When asked whether the decision was taken based on the allegations, he said people will say allegation and controversy but his department does not look at it that way.

"….but it's my duty to check that and take the next step," Bangarappa said.

Explaining further, the minister said, "If he was wrong I would have immediately cancelled. If he is right then I would have already given. When something is in question it is my duty to check that, which I am going to do. That is what I have told my officers to do."

He asked people not to politicise this issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Mangalore City North constituency Y Bharath Shetty slammed the government saying that it insulted a teacher by succumbing to the "pressure created by Jihadi elements".

"The Congress government in Karnataka has done a very shameful thing by withdrawing the best state-level teachers' award to Ramakrishna BG. The state government had announced the award after following the checklist and found him eligible for the award," Shetty said.

"The main reason behind withdrawing the award is that the Jihadi elements, the organisations like SDPI and PFI tweeted that this teacher should not be given this award because during the Hijab issue he had stopped the students wearing Hijab from entering the college," he said.

The MLA said Ramakrishna had only followed the then-official order being a government servant.

"It is very insulting for the teaching community that you announce an award and then you take it back because some Jehadi elements are forcing you to do so."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC split verdict in K'taka hijab ban, case goes to CJI
SC split verdict in K'taka hijab ban, case goes to CJI
Hijab curb only in classroom, not campus: K'taka to SC
Hijab curb only in classroom, not campus: K'taka to SC
Hijab row snowballs, Karnataka schools, colleges shut
Hijab row snowballs, Karnataka schools, colleges shut
Reliance board approves 1:1 bonus issue
Reliance board approves 1:1 bonus issue
SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas, CBI arrest
SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas, CBI arrest
Rajnath outlines mantra at military commanders' meet
Rajnath outlines mantra at military commanders' meet
Paris Paralympics: Parmar wins historic judo bronze
Paris Paralympics: Parmar wins historic judo bronze

More like this

Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP slams decision

Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP slams decision

Twists and turns in the Karnataka hijab ban case

Twists and turns in the Karnataka hijab ban case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances