Rediff.com  » News » Sidda, DKS in silent protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 12, 2023 12:53 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar along with a host of ministers, legislators and Congress top leaders in the state on Wednesday staged a 'silent protest' in Bengaluru against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and the 'politics of vendetta' unleashed by the Centre.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in the State Assembly on July 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

This comes days after the party stated it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat high court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remarks.

 

The protestors tied a black ribbon on their mouth to symbolically convey that the freedom of speech was in danger and anyone speaking against the Central government would face backlash.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and others held placards at the Freedom Park here with the photograph of Rahul Gandhi and a message that the 'roar of the truth must prevail'.

Alleging that the BJP deployed 'dirty tricks' to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on July 9 announced that as a mark of protest, its workers and leaders will hold a 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) in every state capital on Wednesday.

