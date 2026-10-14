Tragic Drowning: Sister Dies Saving Brother In Rajasthan

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday, where two young siblings tragically drowned in a water reservoir after the elder sister attempted to save her younger brother.

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Key Points Two siblings, aged six and nine, drowned in a water reservoir in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Naya Gaon Balaji when the younger brother, Tony, slipped into deep water while bathing.

His elder sister, Priyanka, jumped in to rescue him but also drowned.

Local residents, police, and a civil defence team launched a search operation.

Both children were rushed to the Sawai Madhopur district hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Two siblings, aged six and nine, drowned in a water reservoir in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday after the girl jumped into deep water while attempting to save her younger brother, police said.

Tragic Incident Details

The incident occurred near Naya Gaon Balaji while Tony and his sister Priyanka, children of Ramvilas Mogiya, were playing with other kids near their house.

Kotwali police station ASI Hukum Chand said Tony entered an anicut to bathe but slipped into deep water.

Seeing her brother drowning, Priyanka jumped in to rescue him but also drowned, the officer said.

The other children alerted the family, after which local residents rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue them.

Police and a civil defence team reached the spot after receiving information and launched a search operation.

Both children were taken out and rushed to the Sawai Madhopur district hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.